WNBA Fines, Suspends CT Sun Coach Curt Miller For Offensive Comment

The Connecticut Sun look to remain undefeated through six games when they face the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

But they’ll be without their head coach and general manager Curt Miller.

The WNBA on Monday announced they were fining Miller $10,000 and suspending him one game for a comment heard by a game official during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces.

“Connecticut Sun Head Coach & General Manager Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game for a comment he made to a game official regarding Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA announced today,” the WNBA statement said. “Miller, who made the comment during the Sun’s 72-65 win over the Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena, has acknowledged that his comment was inappropriate and offensive. Miller will serve his suspension tomorrow when the Sun visit the Seattle Storm.”

Miller apologized Sunday for his comments.

Tipoff between the Sun and Storm is 10 p.m. ET.

