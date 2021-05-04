WooSox Reveal Opening Day Roster: Five Red Sox Prospects To Watch

Pitchers (16): RHP Eduard Bazardo*, RHP Seth Blair, RHP Colten Brewer*, RHP Raynel Espinal, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, RHP Daniel Gossett, LHP Matt Hall, LHP Kyle Hart, RHP Tanner Houck*, RHP Kevin McCarthy, RHP Kaleb Ort, LHP Bobby Poyner, RHP John Schreiber, RHP Caleb Simpson, RHP Marcus Walden, RHP Ryan Weber

Injured list (4): RHP Matt Carasiti (recovering from Tommy John surgery), RHP Zac Grotz (right flexor strain), RHP Connor Seabold* (right elbow inflammation), INF/OF Danny Santana (foot infection)

*denotes player is on Red Sox’s 40-man roster

Now, let’s examine several players who are worth monitoring as it relates to their major league potential for 2021, starting with five intriguing prospects.

1. Jarren Duran, OF

Duran, a speedster, already was on Boston’s radar after an impressive showing at the alternate site in 2020 and continued progress this year at major league spring training. Now, it’s fair to wonder how long the Red Sox will wait before calling him up. The 24-year-old is widely considered Boston’s center fielder of the future, but Franchy Cordero and Hunter Renfroe have struggled offensively this season, prompting the organization to give Duran more reps in the corner outfield spots.

2. Jeter Downs, 2B/SS

Downs, acquired from the Dodgers in the trade that sent Mookie Betts to Los Angeles, isn’t the flashiest prospect, but he could become a versatile, consistent and dependable major leaguer in time. The 22-year-old has solid bat-to-ball skills, along with sneaky pop, and is capable of providing above-average defense at both middle-infield positions. He’s currently blocked at the big league level, but an injury or other unforeseen development could open the door for him in Boston later this season.

3. Connor Wong, C

Wong, like Downs and Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, was acquired from Los Angeles in the Betts trade. His ceiling might not be quite as high, but he’s nevertheless a fascinating farmhand, as he’s a very athletic catcher — he’s also played second base and third base at the professional level — who has shown improvement behind the plate and decent power in the batter’s box. He’ll turn 25 this month and is on Boston’s 40-man roster. For now, he’s blocked at the major league level by fellow backstops Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki.

4. Tanner Houck, RHP

Houck already has established himself as part of Boston’s 2021 plans, making three appearances (two starts) earlier this season after debuting in 2020. He’s effectively the first starting pitcher the Red Sox will call upon whenever, for whatever reason, a spot opens in the rotation. The 24-year-old owns a 1.98 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and has struck out 10.9 batters per nine innings across 27 1/3 career major league frames.