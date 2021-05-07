Xander Bogaerts Celebrates 1,000th MLB Game With Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday was a special afternoon for Xander Bogaerts, and not just because the Red Sox claimed a series win over the Tigers in exciting fashion.

The Detroit-Boston finale marked the 1,000th game of Bogaerts’ Major League Baseball career. Bogaerts now is one of 30 players to play 1,000 games for the Red Sox, but he’s only the 10th to accomplish the feat before turning 29 years old.

Bogaerts reflected on the achievement after the Sox defeated the Tigers 12-9 at Fenway Park. He also showcased his emotions via Instagram.

“Pure Excitement After Today?s Win!! 1000 Career MLB Games All With Red Sox Nation! Leggoooooo,” Bogaerts captioned the post.

Given the type of player Bogaerts is, coupled with his love for the franchise, it’s seemingly not a stretch of the imagination to envision the shortstop playing 1,000 more games with the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images