Xander Bogaerts: ‘Mookie Came In My Mind’ After Hunter Renfroe Play

Hunter Renfroe made a really awesome play Wednesday that put the rest of Major League Baseball on notice.

There may have been some turnover there this season, but don’t try to run on the Boston Red Sox’s outfield.

Out in right field against the Oakland Athletics in the second game of the series at Fenway Park, third baseman Matt Chapman tried to stretch a double into a triple off starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the second inning. Renfroe hosed Chapman down as he made the rounds to third after he scooped up the ball that hit off the wall.

“That’s what he does,” manager Alex Cora said of Renfroe after the game. “We’ve been talking about his defense since Day 1, even in spring training, and he finds a way to be where he’s supposed to be. He’s very responsible. It starts in batting practice with his preparation and he saw the play, he got there on time. And as soon as he threw it I was like, ‘There?s a good chance it’s gonna be out.’ He’s that good in the outfield.”

The play made for the Red sox’s 10th outfield assist of the season, which is the most of any team in Major League Baseball. The throw also reached 92 mph, and gave teammate Xander Bogaerts some déjà vu.

“That was awesome, man,” Bogaerts said. “I think Mookie (Betts) made one in Tampa a couple years back, it kind of reminded me a little bit of that, of that throw. From how far, and how accurate. Obviously,(Jackie Bradley Jr.) made some some great plays out there, but that was pretty much one that Mookie came in my mind when I saw that play.”