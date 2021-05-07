NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts is one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball, and also one of the most consistent.

A back-and-fourth victory over the Detroit Tigers to win the series on Wednesday marked the 1,000th game of his career with the Boston Red Sox to reinforce both of those points.

“I definitely will take it. Because for you to be able to play 1,000 games in an organization you have to be productive and be a guy that pretty much that you can rely on,” Bogaerts said after his milestone game. “I’m happy about the player that I have become, I definitely envisioned myself being like this.”

Bogaerts padded his stats Wednesday, remaining MLB’s leader in hits (42) after going 2-for-3 with one run and a go-ahead RBI in the bottom of the fourth.

But even before the game, he led shortstops across the league with a .351 batting average, .385 on base percentage, .604 slugging and .988 OPS with 16 extra-base hits and 10 doubles.

All from very humble beginnings.

“From a little kid, you know, just trying to get to get to the big leagues from Aruba,” Bogaerts said of his milestone, “I’m extremely proud of myself and I’m thankful for everyone that helped me.”