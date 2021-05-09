Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Red Sox Turning Highlight-Reel Double Play

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts had a similar reaction to all those watching Saturday’s game after the Boston Red Sox shortstop started an incredible sixth-inning double play against the Baltimore Orioles.

Bogaerts, going to his right in the hole between shortstop and third base, got a backhand on the ball after a high bounce, spun to get himself a better throw to second baseman Michael Chavis, who then threw to first baseman Bobby Dalbec, who stretched and pulled it in right before Baltimore’s Maikel Franco touched the bag.

It got starting pitcher Garrett Richards out of a sixth-inning jam, and ultimately was one of the many highlight-reel plays made in Boston’s 11-6 victory.

Red Sox fans may have jumped out of their seats when the play was made, and it seems Bogaerts, if he was seated in the first place, probably would have done the same.

“That double play was nice. I got really excited,” Bogaerts said during a postgame video conference after the win. “Obviously, (Richards) was kind of grinding in that inning. He threw some good pitches, but guys were just putting up good at bats, getting on base. It kind of killed the bleeding a little bit. So, that one was real nice.”

Richards was asked about the numerous defensive plays made by Bogaerts in the contest and called it “absolutely amazing.” Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed how plays like that are what makes Bogaerts the best shortstop in the game.