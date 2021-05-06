Xander Bogaerts To Join Rare Company In Red Sox-Tigers Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts will make a bit of Red Sox history Thursday afternoon.

The star shortstop will play in his 1,000th Major League Baseball game when Boston hosts the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Bogaerts will become the 30th player to play in 1,000 games for the Red Sox.

However, here’s the coolest part: Bogaerts will be just the 10th player to accomplish the feat before turning 29 years old. The company he’ll join is impressive, to say the least.

Here are the nine other players:

— Bobby Doerr

— Dwight Evans

— Harry Hooper

— Rico Petrocelli

— Jim Rice

— Everett Scott

— Reggie Smith

— Tris Speaker

— Carl Yastrzemski

Of course, Bogaerts isn’t simply a dependable, durable player who plays nearly every day. Over the last three years, the Aruba native has emerged as perhaps the best shortstop in baseball and he’s been especially good this season.

Check out where Bogaerts’ 2021 numbers ranked entering play Wednesday: