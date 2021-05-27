Xander Bogaerts Warns Opposition About ‘Dangerous’ Rafael Devers

NESN Logo Sign In

The weather in Boston is heating up, and so is Rafael Devers.

Devers has logged at least one RBI in each of his last five games. This streak was extended Wednesday night when the Red Sox third baseman knocked in three — two via home run — in Boston’s 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

Xander Bogaerts has played alongside Devers long enough to know just how impactful the 24-year-old can be at the dish when he’s rolling. The Red Sox shortstop explained as much following the Atlanta-Boston series finale and also delivered a warning to the opposition.

“When he?s locked in, he’s very dangerous,” Bogaerts told reporters, per MLB.com. “He’s not the type of guy who can just do it for a couple of days. He can ride it a long time. That’s just a credit to the talent and the work he puts in. Once you see him so confident, it’s something that’s very nice to see.”

Bogaerts continued: “Devers just hits it hard. It’s coming hard at you, so you better get out of the way or you’re going to get hit by it.”

Devers, Bogaerts and Co. will enjoy an off day Thursday before they resume interleague play Friday. Boston is set to welcome the Miami Marlins for a three-game weekend series at Fenway Park.

