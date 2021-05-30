NESN Logo Sign In

You just really hate to see it.

The Detroit Tigers, one of American League’s biggest dumpster fires, completed a three-game sweep against the New York Yankees on Sunday with a 6-2 win at Comerica Park. Detroit outscored New York 15-5 during the three-game set.

Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay offered a pretty blunt assessment, which came during the third inning after the Yanks trailed 6-0 early on.

“To be totally blunt and honest, this is an embarrassment, the way this weekend has gone for the Yankees,” Kay said on the YES Network broadcast, as shared by The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler. “The Tigers are not a good team. You had swept them in New York decisively, really beat them up, and to go into Detroit and possibly get swept, it’s really — it’s hard to believe their getting shut down by a pitcher who’s 1-7 with a 5.23 ERA.”

That pitcher, Tarik Skubal, earned his second win of the season Sunday after allowing just three hits in six innings. He struck out eight New York batters, too.

The Tigers improved to 22-31 on the season while the Yankees fell to 29-24. New York is 4 1/2 games back of the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays while the Boston Red Sox, who had their game postponed Sunday, are one game back of the Rays, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images