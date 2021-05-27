You’d Think Knicks Won NBA Finals With Fans’ NYC Celebration

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Knicks have won their first playoff game in eight years, but with the way they’ve taken to the streets of New York City to celebrate, you’d think they won the NBA Finals.

We’re not tossing any shade, though. Actually, quite the opposite.

Based on video footage and reports from New York following the Knicks’ comeback victory in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, the celebration outside of Madison Square Garden and 7th Avenue looked like quite the scene.

Between chants disparaging Trae Young for his premature balding and the tricked-out Knicks lowrider, this is a party we want to be part of.

Tied playoff series or world champions? Wednesday outside of the Mecca, there’s no difference. See for yourself.

We got ?Trae is Balding? chants outside Madison Square Garden @BS_NewYork (via ig:thesaratariq) pic.twitter.com/9wvmGYNYsc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 27, 2021

KNICKS TOWN pic.twitter.com/TmoSehH5fV — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) May 27, 2021

The scene on 7th ave outside Madison Square Garden: a swam of ~500 Knicks fans are in the streets dancing and cheering, chants disparaging Trae Young as well as cheering for Julius Randle, Obi Toppin and Reggie Bullock continue. Horns honking.



Also chanting: ?We want Brooklyn!? — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 27, 2021

tonight was on another level pic.twitter.com/kO95hNmsjW — Jonah Kaner (@JonahKaner) May 27, 2021

Win one playoff game and we don?t know how to act LMFAO pic.twitter.com/bks9pHcyiH — Maggio (@kylemaggio) May 27, 2021

God help us if the Knicks make it out of the first round. pic.twitter.com/pRQ5jyvPsQ — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 27, 2021

Pray for Manhattan if the Knicks end up winning the series.

Thumbnail photo via Elsa/POOL PHOTOS/USA TODAY Sports Images