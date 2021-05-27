You’d Think Knicks Won NBA Finals With Fans’ NYC Celebration

The New York Knicks have won their first playoff game in eight years, but with the way they’ve taken to the streets of New York City to celebrate, you’d think they won the NBA Finals.
We’re not tossing any shade, though. Actually, quite the opposite.
Based on video footage and reports from New York following the Knicks’ comeback victory in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, the celebration outside of Madison Square Garden and 7th Avenue looked like quite the scene.
Between chants disparaging Trae Young for his premature balding and the tricked-out Knicks lowrider, this is a party we want to be part of.
Tied playoff series or world champions? Wednesday outside of the Mecca, there’s no difference. See for yourself.
Pray for Manhattan if the Knicks end up winning the series.