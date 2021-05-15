Zdeno Chara Ducks Questions About Facing Bruins In Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

Zdeno Chara is doing his part to not overhype the biggest storyline entering the Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals series.

The two sides are set to meet Saturday night in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Of course, that’ll pit Chara, who is playing for the Caps on a one-year deal, against the team he captained for 14 years.

He isn’t overthinking it.

“It’s playoff hockey,” Chara told reporters Saturday morning over Zoom. “I think that the teams that are in the playoffs battled hard throughout the whole season to get to the playoffs. The matchups are the matchups, but it’s an exciting part of the year. We all battled hard to get to the playoffs, so now it’s the time. …

“It’s another matchup, it’s another playoff year. So, it’s exciting and I’m looking forward to it.”

With youngsters like Jeremy Lauzon and Jakub Zboril vying for spots on the roster, Chara and the Bruins split this offseason.

The revenge storyline for Chara could be played up, but the 44-year-old, at least not outwardly, isn’t taking ill feelings into the series.