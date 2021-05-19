Chalk this one under: “What in the world were the Washington Capitals doing during their pregame warmups?”
Zdeno Chara seemingly was minding his business when a pair of his teammates carelessly skated toward him and did not avoid the 44-year-old, only to take out the defenseman. It was a completely avoidable collision that was not avoided.
Chara, as seen during NESN’s Game 3 coverage between the Boston Bruins and Capitals, went down hard and prompted a few Washington teammates to see if he was OK.
You can watch it unfold in a video posted by Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.
It didn’t seem to impact Chara on the ice as he played four minutes in the scoreless first period.