Chalk this one under: “What in the world were the Washington Capitals doing during their pregame warmups?”

Zdeno Chara seemingly was minding his business when a pair of his teammates carelessly skated toward him and did not avoid the 44-year-old, only to take out the defenseman. It was a completely avoidable collision that was not avoided.

Chara, as seen during NESN’s Game 3 coverage between the Boston Bruins and Capitals, went down hard and prompted a few Washington teammates to see if he was OK.

You can watch it unfold in a video posted by Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

It didn’t seem to impact Chara on the ice as he played four minutes in the scoreless first period.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images