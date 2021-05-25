NESN Logo Sign In

Zdeno Chara, like most people, can’t tell what the future holds.

The 44-year-old is an unrestricted free agent after his first season with the Washington Capitals came to an end Sunday night. Chara’s former Boston Bruins team eliminated the Capitals with a Game 5 win in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A bittersweet moment, for sure, but now Chara must decide if he’ll retire or return for his 24th NHL season.

It’s not a decision he plans to make right away, though.

“Obviously the season didn’t end the way we wanted it. That’s life. You have to move on,” Chara told reporters over Zoom on Tuesday. “As far as myself and my future, I’m going to take a few days to talk to my family and make decisions after. I have to have a conversation with my wife and children and see where we want to be in the next few days or weeks. After those conversations, I’ll let the emotions settle in and see where I’m at.”

Chara spent 14 seasons with the Bruins and helped Boston win a Stanley Cup in 2011. His family remained in Boston when he signed with the Capitals last offseason.

The surefire Hall of Famer played in 55 of the Capitals’ 56 games and finished with two goals and eight assists.