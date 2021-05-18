NESN Logo Sign In

Play in the NHL for as long as Zdeno Chara has and you’ll see just about everything.

That’s precisely why the Washington Capitals are ready to lean on the veteran defenseman.

After winning Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against Chara’s former team, the Boston Bruins, on Saturday, the Caps fell in Game 2 on Monday. Now, the series shifts back to Boston for the next two games as the Capitals look to steer themselves back on track.

Chara, who is in his first year with the Capitals, has had a positive impact on his new team. It sounds like they’ll lean on him to be a steadying presence Wednesday for Game 3.

“Zdeno’s a big part of our group,” Caps head coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday over Zoom. “On the ice and off the ice, he’s had, I think, a real positive impact and a real positive influence. So, you talk about coming off a tough one and moving on, here’s a guy who has experienced everything — like a lot of guys in our room. So, you look for him to lead the way on a day like today, and certainly on a gameday (Wednesday).”

