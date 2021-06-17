NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are set to plant a huge talent into their farm system. The only question is whether he’ll sprout from the pitchers’ or position-players’ plot.

MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo predicted Wednesday in his latest 2021 MLB Mock Draft the Red Sox will select Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter at No. 4 overall. Leiter is one of the most highly touted pitchers to grace the college-baseball scene in recent years, and he’s trying to help the Commodores win back-to-back College World Series before he turns pro. His performances at the tournament might determine whether he’s available when the Red Sox pick.

“Leiter, coming off a dominant turn in Super Regional play, could very well be gone, in which case the Red Sox could choose from the high school shortstops or Davis,” Mayo wrote.

Many consider Leiter the best pitcher available in the draft, and he once was seen as a consensus No. 1 overall pick. However, he has slipped in some mock drafts in recent months,

The shortstops Mayo references are: Marcelo Mayer of Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif, whom and Khalil Watson of Wake Forest High School in N.C.. Mayo projects Mayer and Waston to be draft first and second overall, respectively. Davis is the Louisville catcher, whom Mayo linked with the Red Sox in an earlier mock draft.

The MLB Draft will take place July 11.