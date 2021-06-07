Aaron Boone Rips Umpire Over Bench Coach’s Ejection In Loss To Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Boone, for reasons more than one, was not a happy camper Sunday night.

The Red Sox completed a three-game series sweep of Boone’s Yankees with a 10-inning win over the Bronx Bombers in New York. Adding to the frustration of the defeat were the ejections of two members of Boone’s coaching staff, particularly Carlos Mendoza’s tossing in the top half of the 10th.

The Yankees bench coach apparently was not thrilled with a ball-four call on Bobby Dalbec to lead off the frame. Mendoza vocalized his ire from the dugout and in a somewhat bizarre sequence was thrown out by second-base umpire Bill Miller. Boone after the game called the ejection “absolutely ridiculous,” per MLB.com, and claimed he did not receive a satisfactory explanation from Miller.

New York’s manager added, “We’re obviously very frustrated, and you saw some of that emotion spill over. That’s just playing for a lot and going through a really tough stretch.”

Emotions, obviously, were on the complete opposite end of the spectrum in the Red Sox clubhouse. Boston clearly was fired up to stick it to its divisional rival on their own turf.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images