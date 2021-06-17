AFC East Odds: Best Ways To Bet Patriots, Bills, Dolphins, Jets In 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

Offseason minicamp is over for the New England Patriots, so it’s only fitting that we break down the entire AFC East division from a betting standpoint.

After all, what could possibly change between June 17 and September 12?

In all seriousness, sportsbooks already are taking bets on season win totals, whether a team will make or miss the playoffs and the AFC East division champion. I’ve always been adamant that it doesn’t matter when you bet — it’s the price you get.

So if you feel strongly about a number in mid-June, it’s OK to attack.

I compiled a list of win totals, playoff odds and divisional prices for the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. My favorite wagers are listed below in bold.

New England Patriots

Over 9 wins (-133) at DraftKings

+145 to make playoffs at SugarHouse

+350 to win AFC East at BetMGM

I’ll give you two-for-one with my New England angle. I already wrote about taking “Over” 9 wins in early May. Bill Belichick spent two straight months scheming and plotting his free agency spending spree and I expect the moves to work out. The Patriots are notably better after bolstering the offensive and defensive lines and adding big targets like Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.