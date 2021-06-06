After Iffy Start, Adam Ottavino Now Dominating Out Of Red Sox Bullpen

NESN Logo Sign In

Adam Ottavino was handed the Red Sox setup reliever job out of spring training, but hardly ran away with the opportunity.

In his first eight appearances, the veteran right-hander posted a 5.40 ERA while giving up seven hits, issuing six walks, hitting one batter and blowing two saves over 6 2/3 innings.

However, since then, Ottavino has been one of the most effective relievers in Major League Baseball while forming a dynamite one-two punch with Matt Barnes at the back of Boston’s bullpen.

Ottavino, acquired via offseason trade with the Yankees, produced his fourth perfect outing in six appearances Saturday night in Boston’s 7-3 victory over New York. In the process, he has lowered his season ERA to 2.78 to go along with a 2-2 record and an American League-leading 12 holds. Right-handed batters now are an astonishing 4-for-50 against him.

Ottavino has been particularly good since giving up two earned runs in a May 2 appearance against the Texas Rangers.

Check out this tweet from Red Sox Notes:

Adam Ottavino has allowed 0 hits to his last 22 batters faced (0-for-18, 4 BB, 8 SO).



In his last 14 games, he has a 0.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and .116 opponent AVG (12.2, 1 R, 5 H). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) June 6, 2021

Now, it hasn’t been all great for Ottavino. His 16.2 walk percentage ranks ninth worst in all of baseball, and too often this season he has walked a leadoff batter. Plus, that a 35-year-old has pitched in nearly half of Boston’s 58 games is cause for concern.