A.J. Brown Takes Victory Lap After Titans Reportedly Land Julio Jones

Titans fans might have A.J. Brown to thank for Julio Jones reportedly landing in Tennessee.
The Atlanta Falcons on Sunday reportedly agreed to send Jones to the Titans for a package headlined by a second-round draft pick. The trade ends what had been a wild, weeks-long period of speculation surrounding the 32-year-old wideout.
Brown, a star wideout in his own right, spearheaded Tennessee’s recruitment of Jones. His videos were comical in nature, but he clearly wasn’t messing around.
After news of the deal broke, Brown hopped on social media and took a victory lap.
(Note: The following post contains some NSFW language.)
Hey, he earned it.
The jury is out on whether Jones, who was injured last season and showed signs of decline, can return to his All-Pro level of play. If he goes the way of many banged-up 30-year-old wideouts from years past (Randy Moss, for example), the Titans might regret parting with a second-round pick.
Still, Brown and Titans are justified in their excitement over landing one of the best receivers in NFL history.