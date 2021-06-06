A.J. Brown Takes Victory Lap After Titans Reportedly Land Julio Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Titans fans might have A.J. Brown to thank for Julio Jones reportedly landing in Tennessee.

The Atlanta Falcons on Sunday reportedly agreed to send Jones to the Titans for a package headlined by a second-round draft pick. The trade ends what had been a wild, weeks-long period of speculation surrounding the 32-year-old wideout.

Brown, a star wideout in his own right, spearheaded Tennessee’s recruitment of Jones. His videos were comical in nature, but he clearly wasn’t messing around.

After news of the deal broke, Brown hopped on social media and took a victory lap.

(Note: The following post contains some NSFW language.)

Please excuse my language when I say this ?y?all done F*cked up ? pic.twitter.com/TbI4SrkTVp — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 6, 2021

Hey, he earned it.