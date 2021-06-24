Al Horford Shares Scouting Report On Celtics Newcomer Moses Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Stevens clearly is excited about the potential of Moses Brown.

It’s safe to say Al Horford is, too.

Horford and Brown were acquired by the Celtics last week in the trade that sent Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City. The 7-foot-2 Brown still is very raw but he showed some promise last season with the Thunder in what was his first real go-around in the NBA.

Speaking with the media Thursday, Horford explained why he believes the 21-year-old will be a great fit in Boston.

“…As far as Moses, man, he’s a great kid,” Horford told reporters. “Guys are going to love him in the locker room. He listens, he’s all about the team, he’s trying to play the right way. I really just tried to help him in the short time that I was with him in OKC in any way that I could. With the big guys, usually I’m harping a lot on defense. Those are some of the things I was talking to him about. He’s somebody that also has a lot of potential as well. But he’s going to be great for the locker room. He’s a really good guy.”

Given the current state of the Celtics’ interior depth, Brown potentially could carve out an important role for himself as early as the 2021-22 season. Achieving this likely will be made easier for the UCLA product by having a great mentor in Horford in house.