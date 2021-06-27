Red Sox First Pitch: Alex Cora Brings Best Out Of His Players

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are 5-0 against the New York Yankees this year.

With the return of Alex Cora, the Red Sox lineup has continued to impress fans and teams around the league. After a tough 2020 season, having Alex Cora back in the locker room and field has seems to have made a world of difference for this squad.

Alex Cora and the Red Sox will look to sweep the Yankees yet again in today’s game.

