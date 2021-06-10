NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández has struggled from the leadoff spot this season for the Boston Red Sox, but after dropping in the lineup the last three games, he returned to that No. 1 spot for Thursday’s series finale with the Astros.

The outfielder has been atop the lineup in 39 games this season, but hasn’t been able to find much success. However, after finding some sort of spark over the course of Boston’s last three games, manager Alex Cora decided to give Hernández another shot at batting leadoff.

“Just felt like he’s swinging the bat good the last few days” Cora told reporters over Zoom prior to Boston’s game against Houston. “He’s hit the ball hard and up the middle, which is something we’ve been looking for. The ball he hit to center field (Wednesday), the last at-bat in the first game he did the same thing. Hopefully he can stay within that mentality. … And he can go up the middle, go the other way.”

We'll see if Hernández can carry out his hot streak as the Red Sox look to salvage a win from the series Thursday night