Alex Cora Praises J.D. Martinez After Slugger’s 100th Red Sox Homer

J.D. Martinez eclipsed the century mark Saturday while hitting his 100th home run in a Red Sox uniform, proving well-deserving of the praise to come shortly after from manager Alex Cora.

“I mean, I still remember that day when they walked into that building at Jet Blue (Park),” Cora said on a video conference after Boston’s 7-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.

“This is what we envisioned. You got to give credit to Dave (Dombrowski) and the group that offseason because we were very patient,” Cora continued. “… I think obviously it worked out for both of us. For J.D., financially and finding a home and becoming the player he is in Boston. And obviously for our organization.

“This guy, he’s not only a great hitter, he helps everybody out. He’s a great teammate. He’s relentless with his craft. Obviously, last year everyone was disappointed, but nobody was more disappointed than himself. And he put work in in the offseason and you see the results.”

Martinez has played in Boston for each of the last four seasons after being signed in free agency. Saturday’s contest marked his 415th game in a Red Sox uniform.

He hit 43 homers in his 2018 season and followed it up with 36 in 2019. The three-time Silver Slugger and three-time All-Star (2018, 2019) now has 14 home runs this season.

“Its been good here in Boston minus, like I keep saying, I don’t call it last year I call it last two months of last year, but yeah it’s been good,” Martinez said on a postgame video conference. “Good experience so far. It’s been fun. The city of Boston has been great. The fans have been awesome.