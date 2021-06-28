NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo and Kevin Plawecki appear to be getting closer to the end of their respective stints on the injured list.

Arroyo was placed on the 10-day IL on June 24 with a right knee contusion after a collision with Boston Red Sox teammate Kiké Hernández. Plawecki had been diagnosed with a hamstring strain.

Arroyo originally wasn’t thought to have needed time on the IL, but he wasn’t progressing the way the team hoped. Things are looking better than last week judging from Alex Cora’s update on him and Plawecki prior to Boston’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.

“Progressing well, both of them” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “Kevin caught Chris (Sale) live BP … they’re moving well. They’re feeling better. It seems like this is going to be something short, and they should be with us sooner rather than later.”

Arroyo was batting .264 with four home runs before getting injured.

The Red Sox begin a four-game set with Kansas City on Monday night on NESN. You can catch all the action starting at 6 p.m. ET.