Alex Cora Reveals ‘Everything Was Lost’ After Ryan Brasier’s Recent Injury

Ryan Brasier was in Boston with the Red Sox for their three-game series against the New York Yankees, and it seems being back around his teammates lifted his spirits.

It’s been a tough stretch for the pitcher, who was concussed and hospitalized after taking a line drive to the head. Of course, it was just before Brasier was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment, setting him back yet again.

“Yeah, everything was lost,” Cora shared Sunday ahead of a win against the New York Yankees, referring to Brasier’s progress after a delayed start to the season.

“He was about to go on a rehab assignment. I think it was 10 days before he got here, but at the same time, obviously this is bigger than us, than baseball. The fact that he’s here with us, that’s a huge relief. It’s been tough for him, you know, everything that he went through. We kept it private for the right reasons, but I think been a tough road. And now we’ve just got to be family and support him and be patient. And whenever he’s back, he’s back, but I do believe that him being around here, being around us, it makes a huge difference. So you know, we’re just happy that he’s here.”

In addition to his accident, Brasier in recent months has hurt his hand, calf, and as he revealed Saturday, lost his father ahead of spring training.

Hopefully it’s all up from here.