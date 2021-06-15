NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez is in a bit of a slump, but Alex Cora still remains confident in his starter.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has not won a game since May 7 and has two straight no-decisions. Before that Rodriguez lost four straight games.

The struggles come after the southpaw rattled off five consecutive wins to start the season after missing his first appearance of the year with dead arm.

Rodriguez gets the ball ahead of Boston’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday night. And Cora knows exactly what needs to happen in order for Rodriguez to get back on track.

“He needs to go out there and compete,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “I’ve been saying his las three (starts) he’s improved a few things. The last step was his changeup. Now it’s about going out there and give us quality starts, and he knows it. I don’t think there’s something we have to change now. Now it’s about going out there and getting people out, make adjustments throughout the game. If you recognize something that is going on then read it and go other way. … Now it’s about in-game adjustments, recognize what’s going on and go from there.”

We’ll see if Rodriguez can pick up his sixth win of the year. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET on NESN.