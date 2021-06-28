Alex Cora Thrilled For Red Sox’s 2021 MLB All-Star Finalists

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have four position players still in the running to be named to the All-Star Game.

The announcement from Major League Baseball came Sunday, with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers, designated hitter J.D. Martinez and outfielder Alex Verdugo all making the cut to the next round of voting.

Bogaerts and Devers lead their positions, while Martinez trails only unicorn pitcher Shohei Ohtani, who splits time as the designated hitter for the Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is proud.

“Those guys have done an amazing job throughout the season,” he told reporters ahead of Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

“And the fact that we’ve got two leaders — and I think J.D. is in second place right? He finished in second in DH, obviously, with Ohtani doing the things that he’s doing. It is what it is, but for Alex to be recognized too, that means a lot. Hopefully the four of them and then obviously, on the pitching side, (if) we can get a few there too, it’s a it’s a great recognition. For the fans, too. Especially with the two guys, you know with Raffy and Xander, to be recognized as one of the best at your position. And they’re not underrated or unpopular, that’s a good feeling.”

The next round of voting runs from Monday through Thursday, with the 2021 All-Star Game set for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.