Alex Cora’s Reminder About Rafael Devers Should Scare Rest Of MLB

Rafael Devers is rolling, but he might just be getting started.

Devers delivered in the clutch once again Monday night as the Red Sox wrapped up their four-game series with the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. briefly swung the momentum in Toronto’s favor, Devers sent Boston home a winner when he smashed a game-winning knock off the center field wall in the bottom of the ninth.

The third baseman’s numbers aren’t exactly eye-popping — .276 batting average, 15 home runs and 50 RBIs — but they’re pretty strong for a player who typically struggles in the early goings of a season. So when you consider Devers is playing at an All-Star level now, just imagine the type of production we could see from the 24-year-old as the summer rolls on.

“He’s one of the best third basemen in the big leagues. He’s been amazing these first few months,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after Monday’s win, per The Boston Globe. “The cool thing about this is probably this is his best start professionally, right? He always struggles in the first half and then he becomes a monster in the second half. Hopefully he becomes a monster and he can add up to what he’s doing. If that happens, it should be a fun summer.”

Devers will look to stay hot Tuesday when the Red Sox open a two-game set against the Braves in Atlanta. NESN’s complete coverage of the series opener begins at 6 p.m. ET.