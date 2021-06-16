Alex Verdugo Breaks Down Game-Winning Homer In Red Sox-Braves

NESN Logo Sign In

What Alex Verdugo set out to do in the eighth inning of Monday’s game, he accomplished. And more.

With two on and two out in the eighth inning, Verdugo stepped in with the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves tied at seven.

The outfielder proceeded to take a 2-0 changeup and launch it over the center field wall, putting the Sox up 10-7. It proved to be the winner, as Boston would go on to take a 10-8 victory in the series opener of the two-game set.

Verdugo was just trying to keep things simple.

?Off the bat, I knew I hit it well,? Verdugo told reporters after the game, via The Boston Globe. ?I was fortunate enough to, to get it over the fence. The thought process behind that at-bat was to let the ball get deep, let it travel, and try to stay up the middle as best I could.

The dinger was Verdugo’s ninth of the season.

Boston and Atlanta will get back at it Wednesday night from Truist Park, with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET.