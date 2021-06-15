NESN Logo Sign In

Things are looking good for two members of the Boston Red Sox taking a trip to Denver.

Major League Baseball on Monday shared an update on fan voting for the 2021 All-Star Game, and Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers lead the American League at their respective positions.

“We’re doing a good job,” manager Alex Cora said ahead of Boston’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. “I just saw actually the voting and the numbers, and people are getting it right. I do believe these guys, especially with the way we’re playing and the expectations coming into the season from the outside world, I think they got the attention right away. Because they’re putting a team that, quote unquote, wasn’t going to be in this position, and they’re a big part of what we’re doing right now. I know people may love the underdog story or whatever, but now they see these two guys and they’re that good. They’re helping this team to be in this situation, so they’re recognizing that.”

Bogaerts is hitting .225 with 12 home runs, 39 RBIs and a .941 OPS, and leads MLB shortstops in the most offensive statistical categories. Devers, meanwhile, is batting .272 with 15 homers, 49 RBIs and an .890 OPS.

“With Xander, I think it started when we went to New York the first time when we were going to play the Mets and we were on national TV and obviously playing the Mets and (Jacob) deGrom and Francisco (Lindor),” Cora said. “Kind of like, people started talking and it got louder. Every time they talk about the Red Sox, they talk about Xander. And then the other guy at third base (Devers), the happy guy, he’s just fun to watch as a baseball fan. You see him talking to himself and taking the big breath and slamming his helmet and waving to people. Just enjoying the game just like a kid, because that’s who he is. He’s just a kid. The fact that both of them are leading at their position is a testament to who they are.”

J.D. Martinez ranks second in designated hitter polls, not surprisingly, behind Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani. Christian Vázquez is just outside the Top 3 catchers, and Alex Verdugo is eighth in AL votes for the outfield.

The first phase of voting runs through June 24. In the second phase, from June 28 through July 1, fan voting will determine starters for both leagues in the showcase.