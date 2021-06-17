Andy Reid Responds To Le’Veon Bell Saying He’d Retire Before Playing For Him Again

NESN Logo Sign In

Le’Veon Bell was not having a good time in 2020.

The veteran running back was cut loose by the New York Jets during the season after both underperforming and being in a dreadful situation. He proceeded to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he made it to the Super Bowl before falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bell seldom played with Kansas City, something he alluded to being fine with early on, but in an eyebrow-raising Instagram comment, the 29-year-old said he’d rather retire than play for Andy Reid again.

That’s no small comment, and one Reid addressed Thursday.

“I really enjoyed my time with him here,” Reid told reporters Thursday, via ESPN. “I appreciated the way he handled things and did his business. He had some productive downs for us. But I’m pulling for him in the future. That’s how I roll. People say things. They say stuff. I move on and wish him the best.”

Getting into a war of words with a free agent running back who you clearly don’t intend to bring back wouldn’t do Reid much good, especially if the consensus is that he’s usually a good coach to play for.

Bell, clearly, just had a different experience.