Are Patriots Placed Too Low On ESPN’s Ranking Of Top NFL Rosters?

We’ll see about the quarterbacks, but the retooled Patriots roster is among the best in the NFL, right?

Maybe so, but ESPN/Pro Football Focus NFL analyst Ben Linsey would disagree with that notion.

Linsey on Wednesday published a ranking of the NFL’s top offenses, and he put the Patriots in the No. 18 spot. He identified New England’s offensive line and running game as its biggest strength, and edge rusher Kyle Van Noy as its X-factor.

Here’s an interesting excerpt:

Biggest weakness: The Patriots invested roughly $77.5 million in guaranteed money into their receiving corps this offseason, but they still are missing a true No.1 wide receiver. Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers are among the top names on the depth chart, and all three are best suited somewhere between No. 2 and No. 3 options in an ideal world. Expect plenty of heavy personnel groupings featuring Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry at tight end.

We don’t have an issue with any of Linsey’s rationale. However, we feel No. 18 is a bit low for this group, which has a high ceiling depending on the play of the quarterback.

But hey, to each their own.