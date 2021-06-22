Ben Simmons Odds: Could 76ers Guard Be Traded To Betting Favorite?

NESN Logo Sign In

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has found himself under fire after a brutal postseason, and it has many questioning whether a trade could be in his near future.

Simmons, the No 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, though, just finished the first year on his five-year, $177 million contract. He has an average annual salary of $35 million per campaign.

His contract likely will make a trade more difficult for Philadelphia, who would be selling Simmons at his lowest. Still, crazier things have happened in the NBA and it wouldn’t be earth-shattering to see a team with financial flexibility offer a package for the three-time All-Star.

And with that said here are the betting odds for Simmons’ 2021-22 team, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers: -125

Washington Wizards: +200

Portland Trail Blazers: +300

Los Angeles Lakers +1000

Oklahoma City Thunder: +1000

Golden State Warriors: +2000

Utah Jazz: +2000

NEW MARKET: What NBA team will Ben Simmons play for next year?



Full List & Breakdown: https://t.co/SpSGTCLIBp



(CO/IL Only) pic.twitter.com/L7GJNnXAPC — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 22, 2021

For what it’s worth, we’re happy to see the Boston Celtics aren’t listed among these teams. That trade, in order to matchup financially, likely would have to involve Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown and it’s not one we can support.