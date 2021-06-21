Ben Simmons Sets Dubious NBA Record With Woeful Playoff Shooting

NESN Logo Sign In

At this point, it might be fair to ask whether Ben Simmons deserves to be a starting point guard.

Simmons and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs Sunday night by Trae Young and the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks. And Simmons, who scored just five points in the Game 7 loss, is facing criticism after an uninspiring postseason performance.

Never a good shooter, the 2016 first overall pick now is a player seemingly unwilling to shoot the basketball from anywhere, especially in crunch time.

Check out these numbers:

Ben Simmons 4th quarter this series:

Game 1: 2-2 FG

Game 2: 0-0 FG

Game 3: 1-1 FG

Game 4: 0-0 FG

Game 5: 0-0 FG

Game 6: 0-0 FG

Game 7: 0-0 FG — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) June 21, 2021

Now, Simmons’s shooting allergies would be somewhat palatable if he had other ways of scoring. Driving to the basket with his tall, athletic frame to draw fouls would be a solid strategy, right?

Well, yes, except Simmons flat-out stinks at the charity stripe. In fact, the 24-year-old set a dubious NBA record with his free-throw shooting this postseason.