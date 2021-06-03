Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Game 3 Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins are expected to see the return of an important piece of their lineup Thursday night on Long Island.

Hours before puck drop for Game 3, Bruce Cassidy revealed Boston anticipates Craig Smith will play in the first tilt of the second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series at Nassau Coliseum. Smith suffered a lower-body injury in the Bruins’ Game 1 win over the Islanders, which forced him to miss Game 2.

With Smith back and in his usual second-line right wing slot, Jake DeBrusk is expected to bump back down to the third line. DeBrusk skated alongside Taylor Hall and David Krejci in Boston’s overtime loss Monday, while Karson Kuhlman filled in on the third line.

The Isles are expected to roll with the same lineup as Game 2 including goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who impressed in his first start of the best-of-seven series.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Islanders Game 3:

BOSTON BRUINS (1-1)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk

Sean Kuraly–Curtis Lazar–Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly–Brandon Carlo

Jeremy Lauzon–Connor Clifton