Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Game 4 Lines, Pairings

The Bruins can push the Islanders to the brink of elimination Saturday night.

Boston and New York play Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday. The B’s took Game 3 in overtime to give them a 2-1 lead in the series.

While Boston’s forward groups will look the same, its defensive pairings will shuffle around a bit due to Brandon Carlo being held out after suffering an upper-body injury from a hit by Cal Clutterbuck in Game 3.

Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. NESN will carry an hour of pregame and postgame coverage.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (2-1)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk

Sean Kuraly–Curtis Lazar–Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly–Jeremy Lauzon

Jarred Tinordi–Connor Clifton