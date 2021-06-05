Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Game 4 Lines, Pairings

The Bruins can push the Islanders to the brink of elimination Saturday night.
Boston and New York play Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday. The B’s took Game 3 in overtime to give them a 2-1 lead in the series.
While Boston’s forward groups will look the same, its defensive pairings will shuffle around a bit due to Brandon Carlo being held out after suffering an upper-body injury from a hit by Cal Clutterbuck in Game 3.
Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. NESN will carry an hour of pregame and postgame coverage.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (2-1)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Craig Smith
Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk
Sean Kuraly–Curtis Lazar–Chris Wagner
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly–Jeremy Lauzon
Jarred Tinordi–Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-2)
Leo Komarov–Mathew Barzal–Jordan Eberle
Anthony Beauvillier–Brock Nelson–Josh Bailey
Kyle Palmieri–Jean Gabriel Pageau–Travis Zajac
Matt Martin–Casey Cizikas–Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech–Ryan Pulock
Nick Leddy–Scott Mayfield
Andy Greene–Noah Dobson
Semyon Varlamov