Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins are changing it up a little bit ahead of a pivotal Game 5 in Boston.

Karson Kuhlman will draw into the lineup Monday night against the New York Islanders as the two teams fight to take control of their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.

Kuhlman will take Jake DeBrusk’s spot on the third line alongside Nick Ritchie and Charlie Coyle. DeBrusk was a minus-1 in the Bruins’ Game 4 loss to the Islanders, putting two shots on goal in just over 11 minutes of ice time.

While Cassidy didn’t go into specifics about the decision-making process, the things he said about what Kuhlman brings to the lineup spoke volumes. Cassidy pointed to Kuhlman’s tenacity on the forecheck, while also applauding his ability to “keep the engine running” even when he isn’t getting shifts.

This is Kuhlman’s second appearance in the series. He played 12:51 in Boston’s Game 2 overtime loss, chipping in with an assist and finishing as a minus-1.

Puck drop Monday night at the Garden is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. NESN+ will have an hour of pregame and postgame coverage.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both clubs.