Bill Belichick Believes Patriots Have Provided Most Vaccine Awareness

Head coach Bill Belichick believes the New England Patriots are among the NFL’s best at providing players with information about COVID-19 vaccinations.

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that less than 50 percent of his players are vaccinated but that a vaccine expert was brought in to spread awareness to his team. Belichick has declined to provide a percentage of players who have been vaccinated but said last week the number is increasing.

“I don’t think there are teams that have done any more than we have in this area, so I feel like our players are informed and have the opportunity to be informed,” Belichick said Thursday.

“I’m pretty comfortable with what the organization, Mr. (Robert) Kraft, our training and medical staff, what we’ve done for everybody here. There’s always new information. There’s always updates, situations change sometimes expectedly, sometimes unexpectedly. We’ll always keep everybody informed and make decisions that are best for individuals and for the football team, whether it be this specific situation or any others that are similar to it. That’s how we’ve always done it. I can’t imagine that would ever change. I feel like we’re on top of it and in front of it. And we’ll be compliant with whatever rules or guidelines we’re given by the league and by some degree the state. But when those two don’t align perfectly, then we’re bound by league guidelines.”

Vaccinated NFL players aren’t subject to COVID-19 tests, quarantine after exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, travel restrictions or social distancing and aren’t required to wear masks in team facilities.

Unvaccinated players must wear a mask in the team facility and will be tested daily, must quarantine after exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, will have travel restrictions and are subject to social distancing, among other restrictions.

The home of the Patriots, Gillette Stadium, was Massachusetts’ first mass vaccination site.