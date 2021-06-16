Bill Belichick Won’t Say If He Congratulated Tom Brady On Super Bowl Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had no interest in disclosing details of his current relationship with New England’s longtime quarterback Tom Brady on Wednesday.

Brady won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL season without Belichick. The Patriots went 7-9 and missed the postseason in their first post-Brady campaign.

Belichick was asked Wednesday if he’s reached out to congratulate Brady on the QB’s seventh Super Bowl title.

“I think I?ll keep those conversations privately between myself and the other people that are involved,” Belichick said Wednesday. “Appreciate the question.”

Belichick has been known to reach out and congratulate former Patriots players, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, on accomplishments.