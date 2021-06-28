NESN Logo Sign In

The Chicago Blackhawks are conducting an independent investigation into the 2010 sexual assault allegations against then-video coach Brad Aldrich.

According to The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus, the Blackhawks hired a former federal prosecutor to lead the investigation.

“We want to reiterate to you that we take the allegations described in these lawsuits very seriously,” team CEO Danny Wirtz wrote. “They in no way reflect this organization?s culture or values.”

Reports surfaced in May that a former player was suing the organization saying that Aldrich sexually assaulted him and one other player. TSN’s Rick Westhead reported last week that former assistant coach John Torchetti confirmed the Blackhawks were aware of the allegations.

Torchetti also revealed to Westhead that he wanted the allegations to be brought to the Chicago Police Department, but higher-ups such as team president John McDonough, general manager Stan Bowman, and vice-president of hockey operations Al MacIssac all declined.

The NHL, as it stands, is not investigating the Blackhawks, but deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Athletic they spoke with the Blackhawks regarding the allegations.

Aldrich no longer is employed by Chicago.