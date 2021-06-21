NESN Logo Sign In

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dominated in the 2019 Home Run Derby and was a blast to watch, but he has decided to not participate this year.

The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman is on track to appear in his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 13. Guerrero was unsure if he was going to take part in the annual event last week, but it appears Monday he made a decision.

Guerrero told reporters he will use the extra time to “regroup” and “refresh mentally for the second half of the season,” per Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae.

In 2019, Guerrero set records for most home runs in one round with 29, and his 91 total home runs also were the most in a single derby. He did, however, fall to New York Mets’ Pete Alonso in the end.

The 22-year-old is in the midst of a stellar year with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs.