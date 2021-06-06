Bobby Dalbec’s Moonshot Homer Made Some Red Sox-Yankees History

NESN Logo Sign In

In case you missed, Bobby Dalbec hit an absolute bomb late in Saturday night’s game between the Red Sox and Yankees.

Dalbec hit a two-run blast to left-center field in the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium to give Boston a 7-3 lead over New York. The Red Sox eventually won the game by the same score.

Take a look:

BOBBY BREAKS IT WIDE OPEN pic.twitter.com/z7EfEBsEHr — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 6, 2021

Dalbec’s homer actually made some Red Sox-Yankees history. It was the longest and hardest-hit homer by a Red Sox player at Yankee Stadium since the Statcast era began in 2015. The home run also was the longest of Dalbec’s young career.

Check out these tweets from Red Sox Notes: