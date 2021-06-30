NESN Logo Sign In

It was a busy Tuesday for the NWHL as the league held its annual draft.

The reigning two-time Isobel Cup champion Boston Pride did not have a pick until the fourth round due to trading their first -and-second-round pick with the Toronto Six last year in order to select Boston University’s Sammy Davis with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Pride drafted two Massachusetts forwards in Finley Frechette with the 21st overall pick in Round 4 and Abby Nearis in Round 5 with the 27th pick. Frechette hails from Weston, Mass., while Frechette is from Beverly.

Frechette went to Cornell University, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept her senior season from happening, played in all 33 games during her junior year with five goals and three assists.

Nearis also did not play her senior year due to the virus, but was the captain during the 2019-20 season and was named to the ECAC All-Academic Team.

The duo joins and already-stacked Pride roster that certainly will be hungry for their third Isobel Cup.