Boston Ranks High On List For Best Cities To Live In For Basketball Fans

Life is good for sports fans in the 617, we know this. But admittedly this Celtics season was pretty draining.

It could be worse, apparently, as a recent study ranks Boston as No. 2 among the best cities for basketball fans.

The finance website WalletHub published its findings after crunching some numbers and comparing 290 major cities on 21 metrics. Cities were judged based off how good its NBA and NCAA teams are, ticket prices, stadium accessibility etc.

And you’d imagine the city with more NBA championship banners than any other (the No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers won most of theirs in Minneapolis before the team moved), in the state where the sport was invented, would have a few intangibles that would boost it that high coming off a disappointing season for the Celtics. It’s not like UMass or Boston College really are moving the needle.

We’ll take it, all things considered.

Salt Lake City, Philadelphia and San Francisco round out the top five, with Miami and San Antonio on the cusp.