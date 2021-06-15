Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron Made Clear To Bruins Brass They Want To Make Another Run

NESN Logo Sign In

This is a big offseason for the Boston Bruins, and two of the team’s leaders have made their desires abundantly clear.

They want to go for it all again.

The Bruins have a number of notable unrestricted free agents this offseason, with Taylor Hall, Tuukka Rask and David Krejci, among others, all set to hit the market. Boston does have cap space to make some things happen, and all three of the above players have expressed some level of desire to stay with the B’s.

And in addressing the future of the team, team president Cam Neely indicated that both Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron have said they want the team to go all-in once again.

“It really is going to depend upon what happened with some of the UFA’s that we’re going to look to try and sign,” Neely said Tuesday over Zoom. “We have some holes if we can’t get those guys signed and that will certainly dictate what direction we may have to go in. I can tell you this, I know that March and Bergy understandably would like us to take another run. If we get the pieces signed that we’d like to, I think it’s worth taking one more shot at it here.”

Eventually, the Bruins one day might have to retool or even enter a full-fledged rebuild. But so long as some of the franchise cornerstones, like Marchand and Bergeron are in the fold, deciding not to go for it all seems highly unlikely.