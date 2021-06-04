Brandon Carlo Injury: Bruins D-Man Leaves With Apparent Upper-Body Ailment

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins might be without Brandon Carlo for the rest of Thursday night.

Carlo left during the third period of Game 3 against the New York Islanders. He went to play a puck at the end boards and was hit, cleanly, by Cal Clutterbuck. Carlo, who has a concussion history, slammed his head into the glass and went down to the ice. He stumbled multiple times trying to get up, but eventually made his way off the ice and to the locker room.

Carlo did not return for the remainder of the Bruins’ Game 3 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images