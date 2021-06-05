NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins must make do without Brandon Carlo.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Saturday the Bruins defenseman will miss Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the New York Islanders due to an upper-body injury. The Bruins have listed Carlo as day-to-day since he left Game 3 Thursday night after hitting his head against the glass following a check from the Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck. Although Carlo might return sooner, rather than later, his availability for Bruins-Islanders Game 4 is out of the question.

“He was on the bike today, so he’s feeling better,” Cassidy said during a video press conference. “Obviously, we’ll list him as day-to-day. Until he gets on the ice, obviously he’s not going to be able to play or be in the lineup. So when that happens, as usual, that’s a step closer, so we’ll see how he does.

“But (he’s) out tonight. We’ll see if he gets on the ice tomorrow.”

Cassidy will replace Carlo in the lineup with one of three options: Urho Vaakanainen, Jakub Zboril and Jarred Tinordi.

The Bruins lead the Islanders 2-1. Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. NESN will air a full hour of pregame and postgame coverage, plus intermission reports on NESN.com.

