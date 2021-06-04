Brandon Carlo Injury: New Update On Bruins D-Man After Leaving Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Carlo took a big hit in Game 3 of the Boston Bruins-New York Islanders series, but it doesn’t sound like things are as bad as they initially seemed.

The Bruins defenseman went to play a puck at the end boards in the third period of Boston’s eventual 2-1 overtime win. After passing the puck, Carlo was hit (cleanly) by Cal Clutterbuck, and his head hit the glass pretty hard. Carlo, who has a concussion history and had one earlier this year already, went tumbling to the ice. He struggled to get up, but eventually got to his feet and went to the locker room.

Turns out, he’s only day-to-day.

“Feels good this morning. (Doing) better,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday morning over Zoom. “Obviously got hit hard (Thursday) night. I’ll give you an update (Saturday) on if he’s in or out.”

Things seemed as though they were trending in the right direction as early as Thursday night, as Cassidy said he actually spoke to Carlo and that the defenseman was speaking to his teammates after the game.

