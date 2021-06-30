Brian Cashman Admits Yankees Stink, Elects Not To Blame Aaron Boone

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s tough to dress up the state of the New York Yankees.

They are bad.

Twice this season they’ve had series against the Boston Red Sox, and twice they were swept. Their showings against other teams haven’t been much better, as reflected by their 41-38 record. They’re rapidly slipping in the American League East race, trailing the first-place Sox by 7 1/2 games, the Tampa Bay Rays by 5 1/2 games and the Toronto Blue Jays by one game.

Not exactly the showing you look for when you have a payroll as high as New York’s.

The man who built the team, Brian Cashman, knows that his team is bad.

?We suck right now,? Cashman said Tuesday via The AP.

He also added the Yankees are “as bad as you can be.” However, while some clamor for manager Aaron Boone to get canned, Cashman — perhaps an avid reader of this very website — is not laying blame on the skipper.