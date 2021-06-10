Bruce Cassidy Believes Islanders Are ‘Underrated’ In This Aspect

NESN Logo Sign In

Much is made about the Islanders’ forward depth and offensive prowess. Understandably so.

But as Bruce Cassidy pointed out Wednesday night, New York’s group might be more well-rounded than is led on.

As he highlighted keys to the series following his team’s Game 6 loss at Nassau Coliseum, the Bruins head coach gave credit to the Isles for an “underrated” facet of their game.

“They probably didn’t want to get into a trade-chances type of game, and they have good defensive players,” Cassidy told reporters, per NHL.com. “Like, they’re a little bit underrated in that regard, the (Jean-Gabriel) Pageaus of the world. He does a good job. There’s a reason why they employ him against (Patrice) Bergeron’s line.”

New York will need to be very sharp defensively if it wants to reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Next up for the Islanders is a matchup with the reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning, who have looked like a runaway train in these playoffs thus far.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images